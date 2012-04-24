FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US crude gains more, Brent pares losses on API data
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 24, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

US crude gains more, Brent pares losses on API data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures added to gains and Brent pared losses in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a surprise stock draw in U.S. crude inventories last week against the forecast in a Reuters poll for a stock build.

NYMEX crude for June delivery traded up 61 cents, or 0.59 percent, at $103.72 a barrel. Before release of the datga from the American Petroleum Institute, it traded up 47 cents, or 0.46 percent, at $103.58.

In London, ICE June Brent crude was down 41 cents, or 0.35 percent, at $118.30. It was dealt at $118.20, down 51 cents, or 0.43 percent just before the data was issued. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.