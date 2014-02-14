FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whiting well in North Dakota loses control, spewing oil
February 14, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Whiting well in North Dakota loses control, spewing oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Whiting Petroleum Corp well in North Dakota lost control on Thursday evening and was leaking 200 barrels a day, the state’s regulator said on Friday.

“All the oil has been contained to the location. The well is still not under control. It may take a couple more days,” Lynn Helms, the head of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, told a conference call.

“This is a large one and also a health and human risk, it’s a big one,” he said. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

