Whiting well in North Dakota loses control, spewing oil

Feb 14 (Reuters) - A Whiting Petroleum Corp well in North Dakota lost control on Thursday evening and was leaking 200 barrels a day, the state’s regulator said on Friday.

“All the oil has been contained to the location. The well is still not under control. It may take a couple more days,” Lynn Helms, the head of the state’s Department of Mineral Resources, told a conference call.

"This is a large one and also a health and human risk, it's a big one," he said.