U.S. derailed train spills up to 4,000 gallons of crude -operator

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Norfolk Southern Corp, the operator of a train carrying crude oil that derailed in Pennsylvania on Thursday, said about 3,000-4,000 gallons of oil had leaked from four tank cars and that an environmental team was on site to clean the spill.

“The train was transporting a variety of products, including Canadian heavy crude oil, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), soda ash, and food products,” the company said in a statement.

Three thousand to 4,000 gallons of crude oil amounts to 71 to 95 barrels.