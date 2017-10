NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday on supportive economic data from China and the United States and ongoing fears about tensions with Iran and the potential for supply disruptions.

U.S. April crude rose $1.77, or 1.65 percent, to settle at $108.84 a barrel, having traded from $106.55 to $108.90. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)