NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose Wednesday after the government reported a surprisingly large drop in crude oil inventories, but pared gains late in the session after a Federal Reserve policy statement stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus.

U.S. September crude rose 85 cents, or 0.97 percent, to settle at $88.91 a barrel, having traded from $87.51 to $89.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)