U.S. crude ends lower as economic concerns pressure

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude tumbled more than 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by data indicating slowing economic growth in the United States and by rising OPEC production that the group’s secretary general said is intended to curb high oil prices.

U.S. June crude fell $2.68, or 2.55 percent, to settle at $102.54 a barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, 2011, and having traded as low as $102.36, a penny below front-month crude’s 100-day moving average.