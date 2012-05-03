FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends lower as economic concerns pressure
#Energy
May 3, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude ends lower as economic concerns pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude tumbled more than 2 percent on Thursday, pressured by data indicating slowing economic growth in the United States and by rising OPEC production that the group’s secretary general said is intended to curb high oil prices.

U.S. June crude fell $2.68, or 2.55 percent, to settle at $102.54 a barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, 2011, and having traded as low as $102.36, a penny below front-month crude’s 100-day moving average.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bernard Orr

