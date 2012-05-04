U.S. crude ends lower, posts 6.1 pct weekly loss

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended nearly 4 percent lower on Friday as data showing weakening job additions in the United States added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

U.S. June crude fell $4.05, or 3.95 percent, to settle at $98.49 a barrel, after trading from $97.51 to $102.72.

For the week, crude fell $6.44, or 6.1 percent, the biggest weekly percentage loss since the week to Sept. 23, when prices fell 9 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)