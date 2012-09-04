FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends lower as weak data adds to economic concerns
#Energy
September 4, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends lower as weak data adds to economic concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday as weak manufacturing and construction spending data added to concerns about slowing economic growth and resulting curbs on demand for petroleum, countering hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks.

U.S. October crude fell $1.17, or 1.21 percent, to settle at $95.30 a barrel, ending well below the 200-day moving average of $96.65, after trading from $94.97 to $97.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
