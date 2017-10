NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose 4 percent on Thursday as inflamed tensions between Turkey and Syria, a weaker dollar and refinery fires pulled crude oil prices higher.

U.S. November crude rose $3.57, or 4.05 percent, to settle at $91.71 a barrel, having traded from $87.91 to $91.79. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)