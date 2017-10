NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Monday, as both equities on Wall Street and oil prices were hit by profit-taking in a correction after recent surges.

U.S. March crude fell $1.60, or 1.64 percent, to settle at $96.17 a barrel, having traded from $95.89 to $97.76. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)