U.S. crude ends slightly higher as Iran concerns support
March 5, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 6 years ago

U.S. crude ends slightly higher as Iran concerns support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran’s nuclear program provided support, while gains were limited by concerns about economic growth in China, Europe and the United States.

U.S. April crude rose 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $106.72 a barrel, having fallen as low as $105.50 and reached $107.42, a penny under front-month crude’s 10-day moving average. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

