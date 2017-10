NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a third straight session on Wednesday as efforts in Europe to fashion a rescue for Spain’s troubled banks sent the euro higher, weakened the dollar and boosted equities and oil prices.

U.S. July crude rose 73 cents, or 0.87 percent, to settle at $85.02 a barrel, having traded from $84.03 to $86.27. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)