U.S. crude ends higher as jobs data bolsters stimulus hopes

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday in volatile trading after a disappointing U.S. August jobs report weakened the dollar and bolstered expectations for stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve, even while denting the outlook for petroleum demand.

U.S. October crude rose 89 cents, or 0.93 percent, to settle at $96.42 a barrel, having traded from $94.08 to $96.74. For the week, it dipped 5 cents, snapping a string of five straight weekly gains. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)