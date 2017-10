NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a second straight session in choppy trading on Monday, weighed down by concerns that slower economic growth in China and the debt crisis in Europe will curb demand for petroleum.

U.S. November crude dropped 55 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $89.33 a barrel, ending below the $89.88 100-day moving average and having swung from $88.21 to $89.89. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)