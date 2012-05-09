U.S. crude ends down 6th day after choppy trade

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dipped on Wednesday, in choppy trading on the way to a sixth straight lower close, but settled well above its intraday low as falling fuel stocks and technical support at the 200-day moving average countered pressure from rising crude oil inventories. U.S. June crude fell 20 cents, or 0.21 percent, to settle at $96.81, having traded from $95.17, below the 200-day moving average of $96.29, and reaching $97.39. The losses in six consecutive sessions totaled 8.8 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)