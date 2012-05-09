FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends down 6th day after choppy trade
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends down 6th day after choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dipped on
Wednesday, in choppy trading on the way to a sixth straight
lower close, but settled well above its intraday low as falling
fuel stocks and technical support at the 200-day moving average
countered pressure from rising crude oil inventories.	
     U.S. June crude fell 20 cents, or 0.21 percent, to
settle at $96.81, having traded from $95.17, below the 200-day
moving average of $96.29, and reaching $97.39. The losses in six
consecutive sessions totaled 8.8 percent.	
	
 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
