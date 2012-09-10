U.S. crude settles slightly higher after choppy trade

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up on Monday in choppy trading, settling a few cents higher, as supportive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would act to stimulate the economy countered pressure from weak Chinese data that raised concerns about demand for oil.

U.S. crude rose 12 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $96.54 a barrel, after slumping to $95.34, with the session peak of $96.63 only 2 cents above the $96.61 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)