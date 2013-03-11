U.S. crude recovers, settles slightly higher

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures settled slightly higher on Monday, recovering from a drop of more than $1 during the session after finding support above its 100-day moving average, with the dollar weakening and giving up earlier gains against most currencies.

U.S. April crude rose 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $92.06 a barrel, after reaching as high as $92.15 and falling as low as $90.89 - just above the 100-day moving average of $90.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)