U.S. crude recovers, settles slightly higher
Puerto Rico

More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Breakingviews

Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Reuters Backstory

When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
#Energy
March 11, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude recovers, settles slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures settled slightly higher on Monday, recovering from a drop of more than $1 during the session after finding support above its 100-day moving average, with the dollar weakening and giving up earlier gains against most currencies.

U.S. April crude rose 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to settle at $92.06 a barrel, after reaching as high as $92.15 and falling as low as $90.89 - just above the 100-day moving average of $90.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
