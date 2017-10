NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, rallying late as Brent crude prices pushed higher on tightening supply and lower North Sea production and on news that the United States said it has exposed fronts for Iran’s tanker companies.

U.S. crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.31 percent, to settle at $86.08 a barrel, having traded from $84.21 to $86.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)