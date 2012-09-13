U.S. crude settles higher as Fed launches new stimulus

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures pushed higher and hit a four-month high on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s launch of another stimulus program weakened the dollar.

Also, the widening protests in the Middle East added to geopolitical and oil supply uncertainty.

U.S. October crude rose $1.30, or 1.34 percent, to settle at $98.31 a barrel, having traded from $96.51 to $98.58, the highest price crude futures reached $102.72 on May 4. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)