NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday, pressured by data showing rising crude oil inventories and a report by the International Energy Agency trimming its outlook for global oil demand growth.

U.S. March crude fell 50 cents, or 0.51 percent, to settle at $97.01 a barrel, having traded from $96.63 to $98.11. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)