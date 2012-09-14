FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude settles higher after Fed stimulus, posts weekly gain
#Energy
September 14, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude settles higher after Fed stimulus, posts weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday but settled below a four-month peak as concerns about the effect on the economy of high fuel costs tempered hopes for stronger demand for oil sparked by the Federal Reserve’s new stimulus program.

U.S. October crude rose 69 cents, or 0.70 percent, to settle at $99 a barrel, having swung from $97.99 to $100.42, the highest price since May 4. For the week, it rose $2.58, or 2.7 percent, after slipping 5 cents the previous week. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
