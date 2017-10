NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, posting the highest settlement since mid-May, as a drop in U.S. crude oil inventories and expectations that North Sea production will drop in September lifted oil prices.

U.S. September crude rose 90 cents, or 0.96 percent, to settle at $94.33 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $94.90. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)