U.S. crude futures end higher a 4th day
#Energy
July 16, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude futures end higher a 4th day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a fourth straight session on Monday, lifted by hopes for economic stimulus, especially in China, a weak dollar and ne ws a U.S. Navy vessel off the United Arab Emirates fired on a small boat that failed to heed warnings.

U.S. August crude rose $1.33, or 1.53 percent, to settle at $88.43 a barrel, above front-month crude’s 50-day moving average of $87.21 and having traded from $86.41 to $88.48. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
