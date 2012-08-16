FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends higher on stimulus hope, weak dollar
August 16, 2012

U.S. crude ends higher on stimulus hope, weak dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Thursday as comments from Germany’s chancellor that appeared to back the European Central Bank’s efforts to combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus.

U.S. September crude rose $1.27, or 1.35 percent, to settle at $95.60 a barrel, after reaching $95.75.

Crude held most of its gains after news that the White House is “dusting off old plans” for a potential release of strategic oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

