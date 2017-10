NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended higher on Tuesday, bouncing back from earlier losses that occurred when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, in testimony to a Senate committee, did not trumpet a fresh round of monetary stimulus, as tensions over Iran’s disputed nuclear program provided support.

U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $89.22 a barrel, having traded from $87.41 to $89.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)