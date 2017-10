NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell Wednesday after two straight sessions of gains, pressured by a government report showing crude stocks rose more than expected last week in the United States.

U.S. crude futures fell $1.53, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $102.67 a barrel, having traded from $102.19 to $104.51. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)