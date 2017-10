NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a sixth straight session Wednesday on heightened tensions in the Middle East, strong gasoline futures lifted by falling stockpiles, and Federal Reserve Chief Ben Bernanke’s comment downplaying the likelihood of a double-dip recession.

U.S. August crude rose 65 cents, or 0.73 percent, to settle at $89.87 a barrel, having traded from $88.59 to $90.04. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)