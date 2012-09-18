FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

US crude settles lower, economic concerns outweigh stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday as investor focus shifted from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about the sputtering growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

U.S. October crude fell $1.33, or 1.38 percent, to settle at $95.29 a barrel, extending the previous session’s slide. It traded from $95.15 to $97.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)

