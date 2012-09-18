US crude settles lower, economic concerns outweigh stimulus

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday as investor focus shifted from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about the sputtering growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

U.S. October crude fell $1.33, or 1.38 percent, to settle at $95.29 a barrel, extending the previous session's slide. It traded from $95.15 to $97.23.