NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures ended lower a second day on Thursday in tug-of-war trading as weak economic data and slumping gasoline futures helped pressure crude prices.

U.S. May crude fell 40 cents, or 0.39 percent, to settle at $102.27 a barrel, having fallen to $101.67 intraday, below the front-month 100-day moving average of $101.92, and earlier reaching a high of $103.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)