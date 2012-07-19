FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude ends higher a 7th day on Middle East tensions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 19, 2012 / 6:37 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude ends higher a 7th day on Middle East tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, jumping 3 percent and reaching an eight-week high as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings buoyed equities and investor optimism.

U.S. August crude rose $2.79, or 3.10 percent, to settle at $92.66 a barrel, swinging from $89.86 to an intraday peak of $92.94, the highest front-month crude price since prices reached $93.01 on May 22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.