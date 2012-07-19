U.S. crude ends higher a 7th day on Middle East tensions

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for a seventh straight session on Thursday, jumping 3 percent and reaching an eight-week high as Middle East tensions reinforced concern about potential supply disruptions while strong corporate earnings buoyed equities and investor optimism.

U.S. August crude rose $2.79, or 3.10 percent, to settle at $92.66 a barrel, swinging from $89.86 to an intraday peak of $92.94, the highest front-month crude price since prices reached $93.01 on May 22. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)