#Credit Markets
August 20, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends slightly lower after four straight higher closes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures slipped on Monday after seesawing during the session, as uncertainty about the European Central Bank’s efforts to address the debt crisis weighed on oil prices, while tight North Sea supply and Middle East turmoil limited losses.

U.S. September crude, with the contract set to expire on Tuesday, fell 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to settle at $95.97 a barrel, having traded as low as $95.02 after reaching $96.53, highest price since futures hit $97.20 intraday on May 11. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
