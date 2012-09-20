FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. expiring October crude ends slightly lower, November gains
September 20, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. expiring October crude ends slightly lower, November gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. October crude futures dipped slightly after a choppy trading session on Thursday as the front-month contract headed to expiration, marking a fourth straight lower settlement, even as crude for November delivery managed a slight gain.

U.S. October crude fell 11 cents, or 0.12 percent, to go off the board at $91.87 a barrel, ending back above the 100-day moving average of $90.73 after trading from $90.66 to $92.37.

U.S. November crude rose 12 cents, or 0.13 percent, to settle at $92.42, having traded from $90.96 to $92.69. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

