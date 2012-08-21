FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US crude ends higher on euro zone hopes as Sept. contract expires
August 21, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

US crude ends higher on euro zone hopes as Sept. contract expires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday to a three-month peak as hopes that the European Central Bank will act to contain the region’s debt crisis and tensions in the Middle East boosted prices, and as the September crude contract approached expiration.

Expiring U.S. September crude rose 71 cents, or 0.74 percent, to settle at $96.68 a barrel, after reaching $97.60, the highest intraday price since May 10. U.S. October crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $96.84. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
