NEW YORK, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell 2.5 percent on Thursday, pressured by weak economic data and the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve might curb its economic stimulus program.

U.S. April crude fell $2.38, or 2.50 percent, to settle at $92.84 a barrel, having traded from $92.63 to $94.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)