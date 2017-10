NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent and settled below $90 a barrel on Wednesday as talks between Iran and the West eased supply disruption fears and as concerns about slower economic growth fueled worries about curbed petroleum demand.

U.S. July crude fell $1.95, or 2.12 percent, to settle at $89.90 a barrel, having traded from $89.28 to $91.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)