NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, as an unplanned constraint on the recently expanded Seaway pipeline, which had been expected to alleviate a glut of oil in the Midwest. put pressure on U.S. oil prices late in the session.

U.S. March crude fell $1.45, or 1.50 percent, to settle at $95.23 a barrel, having traded from $94.95 to $96.92.