NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures settled near unchanged on Monday, slipping 2 cents, while uncertainty about the outcome of Italy’s election weakened the euro and weighed on equities and oil prices.

U.S. April crude slipped 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $93.11 a barrel, having traded from $92.69 to $94.46. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)