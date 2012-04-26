FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends up on demand hopes, home sales data
#Energy
April 26, 2012

U.S. crude ends up on demand hopes, home sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Thursday as optimism about the energy demand outlook after the previous day’s Federal Reserve statements about moving quickly to support the economy if it weakens and on upbeat March pending home sales data.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude rose 43 cents, or 0.41 percent, to settle at $104.55 a barrel, having traded from $103.84 to $104.92. The price rise stalled ahead of the 50-day moving average at $105.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

