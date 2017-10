NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to do whatever was necessary within its mandate to avoid a euro zone collapse, and on supportive U.S. jobless claims data.

U.S. September crude rose 42 cents, or 0.47 percent, to settle at $89.39 a barrel, having traded between $88.07 and $90.47. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)