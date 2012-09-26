U.S. crude settles lower on concerns about Europe, economy

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a third straight session on Wednesday as Europe’s debt crisis and concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on oil prices.

U.S. November crude fell $1.39, or 1.52 percent, to settle at $89.98 a barrel, the lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2’s $87.13. Wednesday’s trading range was from $88.95, the lowest intraday price since Aug. 3, to a session peak of $91.34.