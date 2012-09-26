FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude settles lower on concerns about Europe, economy
September 26, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude settles lower on concerns about Europe, economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a third straight session on Wednesday as Europe’s debt crisis and concerns about slowing global economic growth weighed on oil prices.

U.S. November crude fell $1.39, or 1.52 percent, to settle at $89.98 a barrel, the lowest settlement and first under $90 since Aug. 2’s $87.13. Wednesday’s trading range was from $88.95, the lowest intraday price since Aug. 3, to a session peak of $91.34.

Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

