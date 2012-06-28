FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude futures end more than 3 percent lower
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 6:47 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude futures end more than 3 percent lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures slumped more than 3 percent on Thursday, sliding to an eight-month low intraday as concerns about Europe’s debt crisis amid a European Union summit and losses on Wall Street combined to increase bearish sentiment and pressure oil prices.

U.S. August crude fell $2.52, 3.14 percent, to settle at $77.69 a barrel, having traded from $77.28 to $80.84. Thursday’s low was a 2012 low and the weakest intraday front-month price since Oct. 5, 2011. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.