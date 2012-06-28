U.S. crude futures end more than 3 percent lower

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures slumped more than 3 percent on Thursday, sliding to an eight-month low intraday as concerns about Europe’s debt crisis amid a European Union summit and losses on Wall Street combined to increase bearish sentiment and pressure oil prices.

U.S. August crude fell $2.52, 3.14 percent, to settle at $77.69 a barrel, having traded from $77.28 to $80.84. Thursday’s low was a 2012 low and the weakest intraday front-month price since Oct. 5, 2011. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)