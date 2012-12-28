FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. crude ends lower awaiting budget talks, posts weekly gain
December 28, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends lower awaiting budget talks, posts weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dipped in thin, choppy trading on Friday, feeling pressure after data showed that fuel stockpiles rose sharply and crude stocks fell less than expected last week while awaiting fresh U.S. budget talks that might avert looming tax hikes and spending cuts.

U.S February crude slipped 7 cents, or 0.08 percent, to settle at $90.80 a barrel, having traded from $90.32 to $91.49.

For the week, U.S. crude rose $2.14, or 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

