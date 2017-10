NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell Thursday for the second straight session as increasing talk from consumer nations about a possible strategic oil reserves release and rising crude oil stockpiles in the United States prompted end-of-quarter selling.

U.S. May crude fell $2.63, or 2.5 percent, to settle at $102.78 a barrel, having traded from $102.13 to $105.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)