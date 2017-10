NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. crude edged lower on Tuesday, retreating after a downgrade of Spain’s credit rating sent the euro reeling against the dollar, while hopes that Greece will remain in the euro zone and China will move to stimulate growth limited oil’s losses.

U.S. July crude fell 10 cents, or 0.11 percent, to settle at $90.76 a barrel, having traded from $90.25 to $92.21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)