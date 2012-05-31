U.S. crude ends lower, drops 17.49 percent in May

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a third straight session on Thursday, and dropped 17.49 percent in May, as rising crude oil inventories, disappointing economic data and a deepening euro zone debt crisis pressured oil prices.

U.S. July crude fell $1.29, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $86.53 a barrel, having traded from $85.86 to $88.28. For the month, U.S. crude shed $18.34, or 17.49 percent, the biggest percentage monthly loss since December 2008 and snapping a string of three straight monthly gains. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)