FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude ends lower, drops 17.49 percent in May
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude ends lower, drops 17.49 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell a third straight session on Thursday, and dropped 17.49 percent in May, as rising crude oil inventories, disappointing economic data and a deepening euro zone debt crisis pressured oil prices.

U.S. July crude fell $1.29, or 1.47 percent, to settle at $86.53 a barrel, having traded from $85.86 to $88.28. For the month, U.S. crude shed $18.34, or 17.49 percent, the biggest percentage monthly loss since December 2008 and snapping a string of three straight monthly gains. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.