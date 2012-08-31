U.S. crude ends higher after Bernanke, up 9.55 pct in August

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose on Friday and posted a 9.55 percent gain for August after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed stood ready to bolster the economy if necessary, though he did not give any definite signal that more monetary easing was on the way.

U.S. October crude rose $1.85, or 1.96 percent, to settle at $96.47 a barrel. For the month, U.S. crude rose $8.41, or 9.55 percent, a second straight monthly rise and the biggest percentage gain since October 2011. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)