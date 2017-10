NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Wednesday, supported by news of a large drop in U.S. crude oil stocks and tight North Sea supply, but settling well off the session high after a Federal Reserve policy statement did not offer new monetary stimulus.

Brent September crude rose $1.04, or 0.99 percent, to settle at $105.96 a barrel, having traded from $104.06 to $106.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)