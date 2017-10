NEW YORK, March 1(Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell by 98 cents to settle at $110.41 a barrel on Friday, taking losses to the week to $3.69 a barrel and marking the lowest close in six weeks.

The contract traded between $111.36 and $109.82 during the session. (Reporting by Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)