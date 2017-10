NEW YORK, April 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Monday for a second straight session, gaining 2.08 percent as delays for North Sea crude oil cargoes added to ongoing worries about global supply disruptions and upbeat U.S. manufacturing data encouraged buyers.

Brent crude rose $2.55, or 2.08 percent, to settle at $125.43 a barrel, having traded from $121.70 to $125.55. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)