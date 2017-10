NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell on Tuesday in choppy trading as concerns about slowing economic growth and curtailed demand for petroleum weighed on oil prices, countering supportive concerns about the risk of supply disruptions.

Brent November crude fell 62 cents, or 0.55 percent, to settle at $111.57 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)